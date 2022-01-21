Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,658 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

