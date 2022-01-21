Raymond James & Associates Has $898,000 Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CorVel were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.67.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $993,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

