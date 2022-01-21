Raymond James & Associates Has $920,000 Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.82. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

