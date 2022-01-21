Raymond James & Associates Has $998,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,474 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

