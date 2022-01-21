Raymond James & Associates Makes New $949,000 Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,818 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RocketLab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RocketLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at 9.73 on Friday. RocketLab has a one year low of 9.50 and a one year high of 21.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. Analysts forecast that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.