Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,231 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $93.45.

