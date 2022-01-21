Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

TSE:NGT opened at C$79.91 on Thursday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.25 and a 12 month high of C$90.94. The firm has a market cap of C$63.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.699 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.37%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

