Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. upped their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

