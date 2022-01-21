Raymond James Cuts SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$14.50

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

