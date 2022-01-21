Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $283,000 Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Shares of EIDO opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.