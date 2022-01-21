Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

