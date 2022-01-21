Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 120.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.