Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 64,918 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,918 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 309,198 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

