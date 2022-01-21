Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth $364,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 25.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

