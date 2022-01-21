Raymond James Increases Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$6.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.29.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.18. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$163,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,580,716.16. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

