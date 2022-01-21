Raymond James Increases Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$9.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

OBE opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.49. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$8.26. The company has a market cap of C$636.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

