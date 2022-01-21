Raymond James Increases Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$8.25

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.23% from the company’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CVE:SDE opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.60. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

