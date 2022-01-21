Raymond James Trims SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Target Price to $780.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $830.00 to $780.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.33.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $647.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.86. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $435.77 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.