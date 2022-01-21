Raymond James Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

NYSE FNV opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.33. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

