RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Down 4.9%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.96 and last traded at $79.20. Approximately 1,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 76,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

RICK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.91. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

