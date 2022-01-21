Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/19/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00.

1/17/2022 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3,117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

1/13/2022 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00.

1/3/2022 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

12/3/2021 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,670.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,885.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,823.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,809.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,585 shares of company stock valued at $394,954,238. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

