Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zscaler (ZS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS):

1/20/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

1/10/2022 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

1/6/2022 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/6/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $295.00.

1/5/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $362.00.

12/6/2021 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $415.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $365.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $295.00 to $386.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $295.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $330.00. They now have an "equal weight" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $417.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $401.00 to $439.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $390.00. They now have a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/29/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $326.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -115.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

