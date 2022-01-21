ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0008

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $23.49 million and $90,045.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

