Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regal Beloit Corporation is an engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products. The company’s operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal Beloit Corporation, formerly known as REGAL BELOIT, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $164.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.72. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

