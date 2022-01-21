Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $20.39 Per Share (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $20.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $20.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $160.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

