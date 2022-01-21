Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

RS stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

