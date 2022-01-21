Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crocs, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $8.24 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

Shares of CROX opened at $106.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Crocs has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $183.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

