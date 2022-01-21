Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) in the last few weeks:

1/13/2022 – Costco Wholesale is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $520.00 to $630.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $550.00 to $555.00.

1/5/2022 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/14/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $515.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $560.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $510.00 to $570.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $610.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $540.00 to $550.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $472.00 to $482.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $590.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $385.00 to $498.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $540.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $552.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $555.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/30/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $540.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $482.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.