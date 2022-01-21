Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ERO. Cormark lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.88.

ERO opened at C$17.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$16.00 and a one year high of C$29.76.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

