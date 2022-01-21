Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.
ERO opened at C$17.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$16.00 and a one year high of C$29.76.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.
