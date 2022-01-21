Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wynn Macau, Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wynn Macau in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Macau’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

WYNMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMF opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

