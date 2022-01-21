Revlon (NYSE:REV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.40

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $502.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 155.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.
