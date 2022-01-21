Revlon (NYSE:REV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.40

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 2782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $502.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.75.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 155.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

