Revomon (REVO) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Revomon has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001406 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $841,189.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.61 or 0.07236908 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,601.92 or 0.99713624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00063119 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

