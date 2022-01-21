Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Increased to C$53.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

RCH stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$48.22. 145,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,625. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.21. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$35.60 and a 1 year high of C$49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

