RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

