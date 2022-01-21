RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.51 and a 1 year high of $449.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.41.
In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.
RingCentral Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.