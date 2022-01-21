Robin Watson Acquires 2,732 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,759.99).
Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,761.11).
Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 231 ($3.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.39. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 171.90 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 353.30 ($4.82).
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
