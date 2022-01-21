Robin Watson Acquires 2,732 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson purchased 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £6,420.20 ($8,759.99).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Robin Watson bought 3,117 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,761.11).

Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 231 ($3.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.39. John Wood Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 171.90 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 353.30 ($4.82).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.68) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.50) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.50) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.33 ($4.14).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

