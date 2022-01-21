Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,241. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $2,844,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $4,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.