Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $320.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ROK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.49. 13,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,804. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.65. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

