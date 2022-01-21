Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a sell rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.69.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a 52 week low of $159.76 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Roku by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.