Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.16. Root shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 82,887 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $492.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 42.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 282,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $1,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

