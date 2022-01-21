Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

RY stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.