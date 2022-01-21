Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 5,300 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($72.32) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($66.86) to GBX 4,840 ($66.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.45) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 5,000 ($68.22) to GBX 5,500 ($75.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($75.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,105.83 ($69.67).

RIO opened at GBX 5,580 ($76.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,875.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,162.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82). The stock has a market cap of £90.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.53.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.71), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($44,962.91). Insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,126 over the last quarter.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

