Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$157.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from C$141.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.
RY opened at C$145.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$134.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$103.22 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$207.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$773,355.47.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
