Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$157.00 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from C$141.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

RY opened at C$145.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$134.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$103.22 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market cap of C$207.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8999994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$773,355.47.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

