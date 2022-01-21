Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $1.53 million and $288,509.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.88 or 0.07279543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,843.06 or 0.99954507 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,737,016 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

