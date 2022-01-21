RR Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up approximately 1.0% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Range Resources worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 128,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley lowered Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 100,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

