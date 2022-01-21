Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.