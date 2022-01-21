Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,636 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Xencor worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.83 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XNCR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

