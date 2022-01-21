Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,370 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 93.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 52.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.