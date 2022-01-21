Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 86,473 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 250.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,473 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,415,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,835,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,477,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,768,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently commented on FYBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

