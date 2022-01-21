RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Raised to €42.50

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RWEOY. HSBC upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.