RxSight Inc’s (NASDAQ:RXST) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 26th

RxSight’s (NASDAQ:RXST) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 26th. RxSight had issued 7,350,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $117,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

RXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

